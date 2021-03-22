Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 336,255 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336,255 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.