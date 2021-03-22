Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,631 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after buying an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK opened at $66.00 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.