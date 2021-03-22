Calian Group Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $76.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$57.88 on Monday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$644.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.28.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,712,641. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.55, for a total value of C$72,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,606,368.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $790,465.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.