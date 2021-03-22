Calian Group’s (CGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a C$76.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Calian Group alerts:

TSE:CGY opened at C$57.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.49 million and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.9228546 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total value of C$385,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at C$561,812.16. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,712,641. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $790,465 in the last 90 days.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.