Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.20.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,996. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,617,853.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,880.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

