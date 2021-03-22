Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $587.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $509.00 to $587.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.09. 207,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,391. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $180.12 and a 52-week high of $385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.20 and a 200-day moving average of $334.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.