Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $500.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.19.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded down $14.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.39. 210,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $180.12 and a 1-year high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.