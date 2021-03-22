Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$560.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$488.00.

Shares of CP traded down C$17.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$457.23. 740,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The company has a market cap of C$60.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$261.46 and a 52-week high of C$482.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$457.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$431.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

