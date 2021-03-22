Capital International Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,421 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.38 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

