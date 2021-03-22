Capital International Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $89.70 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.