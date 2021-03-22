Caption Management LLC Acquires New Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Immersion by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Immersion by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,366 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,963. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

