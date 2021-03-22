Caption Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.18% of Crocs worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

