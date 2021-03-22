Caption Management LLC Purchases 104,143 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 466.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 476,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of Perspecta stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.