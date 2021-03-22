Caption Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,553,000 after buying an additional 361,436 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

