Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $48.78. 50,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,658. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

