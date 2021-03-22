Caption Management LLC Sells 11,690 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Caption Management LLC lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,721. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

