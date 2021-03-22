Cardano Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and $3.29 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00244401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

