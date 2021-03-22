Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $129.39. 11,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,411 shares of company stock worth $6,219,361. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.