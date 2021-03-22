carVertical Reaches One Day Volume of $430,894.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. carVertical has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $430,894.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00633415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023990 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

