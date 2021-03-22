Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Casey’s General Stores worth $126,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.73. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,385. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

