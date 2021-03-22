Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $207.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

