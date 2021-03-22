Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 658.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $225.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

