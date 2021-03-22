Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CVCO stock opened at $230.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

