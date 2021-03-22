Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $1.50 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

