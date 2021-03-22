Central Valley Community Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY opened at $18.89 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

