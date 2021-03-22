Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.12 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $29.24 or 0.00051033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and $892.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00643451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00032711 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

