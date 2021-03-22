Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 34,091 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 66,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 701.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 1,340,097 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 34.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,696,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 436,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.65. 2,177,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,579,535. The company has a market capitalization of $324.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

