Channing Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.98. 433,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,787,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.