Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,111 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $304,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CSX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 27,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.77 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

