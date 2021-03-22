Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $362.77 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.86 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

