Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $440.90 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $440,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $225.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

