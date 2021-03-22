Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $492.75 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $492,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,353,000 after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $265.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

