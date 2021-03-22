Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $518.08 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $518,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $629.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.