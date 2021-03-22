Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,491 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Novartis worth $430,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

