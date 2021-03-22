Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $593,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

