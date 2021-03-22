Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,113 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,248,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.13 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

