Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

