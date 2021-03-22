Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $217,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.