CIBC Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.90.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of POW opened at C$33.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.92. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.