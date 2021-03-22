CIBC Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

