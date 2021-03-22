Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 870,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 871,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 145,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.