Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,392 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NUE opened at $71.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,377. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

