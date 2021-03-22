Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $268.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.