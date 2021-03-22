Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.