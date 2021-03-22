Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,574 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

