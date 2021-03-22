Citigroup Begins Coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

