Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.