Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

Shares of LON:BRBY traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,014 ($26.31). 162,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,357. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,857.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,694.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 394.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

