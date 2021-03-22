Citigroup Inc. Has $949,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 224.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

CBU stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

