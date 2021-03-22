Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,503 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 318.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Upland Software worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $48.63 on Monday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,595 shares of company stock worth $16,086,940. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.